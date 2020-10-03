AN AFTERNOON NIGHT OUT: Troutman Police Department connects with citizens at annual event

It wasn't the regularly scheduled National Night Out in Troutman on Saturday afternoon, but it was still time for the Troutman Police Department and the community there to get to know each other better.

"We still wanted to do something that shows our positive relationship between the citizens and the police department, we've had a really good turnout and we've had people thank us for doing something, even if it's not what we'd do traditionally," Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming said. "We're hoping the citizens will see we are here from them, no matter what kind of negative stories they may here. That's not us, that's not the majority of law enforcement."

It's been a tumultuous year for law enforcement as calls for police reform around the country were at an all-time high this summer. Fleming hopes that events like this as well as balancing safety and how officers work will build up trust in the community.

"We cannot be 100% successful in our position without the help of the community," Fleming said. "We depend on people helping us out and giving us information so we can solve crimes. It's great that people can feel comfortable with us and know us by name."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}