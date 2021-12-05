Amity teen sets record with 453 pounds of cotton picked in one day

I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the Lord, I never worked in a field planting cotton, weeding cotton or picking cotton. May the Good Lord bless those who have.
And speaking of picking cotton (which I was), the Sept. 28, 1933, Mooresville Enterprise carried the following front-page story about a hard-working young man, “An Amity Boy Picks 453 Pounds in Day,” which it had copied from the Statesville Daily:
“Here’s another “Champeen” — and what a champion, too. John Brown, 17 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Brown of the Amity community, says the Statesville Daily, got up to start just another one of the regular cotton picking days that mark his life this time of year and decided by way of breaking the monotony, he would see just how much he could do along that line.
So, setting in at 7 o’clock, time off for a square meal at noon, he carried on in a steady, unrushed way until along toward late afternoon, stopped and weighed-up 453 pounds as the day’s work of his two hands, not to mention his back and the will that said to him, “Pick on.”
Some record. If John doesn’t look out, the NRA will take him out in the woods and lose him as being a menace to their system of more work for more men.
The cotton picking was done in the fields of Mr. J.W. McNeely and it is vouched for as an ordinary day’s job for the young fellow — just from the usual starting time to the regular quitting hour, not before day, after night, record-seeking exploit.”
My own acquaintance with the cotton plant was much more modest, and occurred during the summers between high school and college and then three subsequent summers when my brother and I worked at the sprawling Templon-Chemspun plant which had started production in October of 1954 on the Highway 150 By-Pass in Mooresville.
After teaching one year, I worked a summer at the huge Burlington Industries plant (formerly Mooresville Cotton Mills) on South Main in Mooresville before enlisting in the Navy. In those days, you could always find a summer job in one of the mills around Mooresville.
Chances are if you were a young person, your mill job would be on second or third shift. First shift jobs went to those who worked in the mill full time, not to summer help. Many fine hard-working local folks were employed by these mills and I had friends among them. I did not want to make textile work my life career — I wanted to teach history — and was motivated to save my money for the next term’s college tuition.
A true story: I forget which mill I worked in at the time, but there was a hard-working fellow who worked a production job on first shift and then — you may believe this or not — worked a full second shift as a sweeper, getting up some of the cotton or synthetic fiber that was in the air and that settled on people, machinery and the hard floor.
This fellow went down the rows of whirling machinery with a large, cloth dust mop underneath each arm, walked the hundred or so yards to the end of the row, turned around and went up the next row. When he had gone down every row, he started back again at the first row, which by then had a light covering of cotton lint.
I heard it said that sometimes he actually fell asleep while “pushin’ broom” and that one of the machine operators would turn him around when he hit the far-end wall. Now I never saw this for myself, but that was the rumor.
It seems that this fellow’s wife had cancer or some other cause of extreme medical bills, which was the reason he worked two jobs. Money-wise I figure he was making pretty good hourly wages by Wednesday evening each week. But what a life! Eight hours at home to sleep, fix food for the next day’s lunch and supper, bathe, put on clean clothes and go back to work.
My experiences in the mills pales by comparison. May the Good Lord bless those who toiled in the textile mills in days past.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”