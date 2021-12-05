Amity teen sets record with 453 pounds of cotton picked in one day

The cotton picking was done in the fields of Mr. J.W. McNeely and it is vouched for as an ordinary day’s job for the young fellow — just from the usual starting time to the regular quitting hour, not before day, after night, record-seeking exploit.”

My own acquaintance with the cotton plant was much more modest, and occurred during the summers between high school and college and then three subsequent summers when my brother and I worked at the sprawling Templon-Chemspun plant which had started production in October of 1954 on the Highway 150 By-Pass in Mooresville.

After teaching one year, I worked a summer at the huge Burlington Industries plant (formerly Mooresville Cotton Mills) on South Main in Mooresville before enlisting in the Navy. In those days, you could always find a summer job in one of the mills around Mooresville.

Chances are if you were a young person, your mill job would be on second or third shift. First shift jobs went to those who worked in the mill full time, not to summer help. Many fine hard-working local folks were employed by these mills and I had friends among them. I did not want to make textile work my life career — I wanted to teach history — and was motivated to save my money for the next term’s college tuition.