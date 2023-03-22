American Renaissance School (ARS), a K-8 public charter school in downtown Statesville, is hosting its capital campaign kickoff luncheon Friday. This will be an opportunity to learn about the school’s history, curriculum and campus growth plan.

The free luncheon will be the first event in the school’s fundraising drive to help furnish its new gym and activity center, the intermediate school building, and the Arts & Science Center.

These buildings constitute a $14 million investment in downtown Statesville.

The luncheon will take place in the ARS Gym & Activity Center at noon.

Those interested in attending and contributing should contact the school at 704-924-8870 to receive an invitation.