American Legion Post 48 is preparing to cap the soon-to-end summer vacation season with one of its popular fish fries.

The all-you-can-eat meal begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the post’s meeting hall, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. The meeting hall stands in front of the American Legion Fairgrounds off U.S. 70 east of Hickory.

Plates are $10, payable at the door. Meals will be available for dine in or takeout.

The meal features all-you-can-eat ocean perch, hush puppies, slaw, onion rings and French fries.

Zane Stilwell, the post’s first vice commander and leader of its kitchen crew, said there’s an artistry, a special touch, used to prepare the meal.

“We soak our fish, and then we roll them in a dusting of a fish breading — just a light dusting, no corn meal in it,” he said.

The meal is part of a Post 48 tradition. As an incentive for Legionnaires to renew their memberships, the post holds its annual members-only fish fry two days before the public one. Thursday’s fish fry has always been an opportunity for Legionnaires’ families and members of the public to enjoy the same tasty meal.

Both fish fries are firmly rooted in history, at least 50 years.

“It’s been going on for as long as I can remember,” Stilwell said.

“If you just want some really good fish, come and get it,” he said earlier.

For information, call Stilwell at 828-291-4850.