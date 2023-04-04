NEWTON — Auto enthusiasts will again have a chance to show off their beloved vehicles when American Legion Post 48 holds its fifth annual Car & Truck Show this spring.

The April 15 event will be held at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, a post news release says. The gates will open at 9 a.m., judging will start at 10:30 a.m., and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

Registration is underway. The fee is $20 through noon the day of the show.

The fee includes admission for two, and the first 100 registrants will receive dash plaques.

Admission will be $5 for guests 13 and older and free for those 12 and younger, the release says.

With society back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers hope to see a good crowd.

“Pretty much since we began, we had 200-plus (vehicles),” Wilson Sigmon, a co-chairman for he event, said. “I would hope with everything kind of lifted, we could hit the 200 mark.”

Awards will be presented in 11 categories:

Best of show, which includes a $300 prize

Commander’s choice

Best full-size truck

Best paint

Best motor

Best interior

Best motorcycle

Best minitruck

Best GM, Ford or Chrysler, 1965-1999 model years

Best GM, Ford or Chrysler, 2000-2023 model years

Best club participation

Plaques also will be presented to the top 50 entries.

Vehicles eligible for entry include hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, street machines, antiques, originals, pro street, full-size trucks and motorcycles.

Newly eligible this year will be minitrucks, Sigmon said. The category for it replaces that for rat rods, which was tried last year but drew little interest.

“We didn’t have but two,” Sigmon said, referring to rat rods. “I changed it and added best minitrucks. There are several clubs around with minitrucks, and we’re hoping we can attract a few of those.”

The show is meant to draw the widest variety of autos, even if it isn’t clear what category one would fit in. All vehicles are welcome.

“If you have a nice, old ’32 A model, and your ride in there and put it in the show, we don’t have a particular class for it,” Sigmon said. “That can be anything.”

The show will be a boost for the American Legion.

“The proceeds from the car show and everything that goes on that day go to the veterans at Hickory American Legion Post 48,” Sigmon said.

In addition to the show, spaces will be available for vendors for $20. T-shirts also will be sold; their price is yet to be determined. Food also will be available.

The rain date for the show will be April 22.

A flier with a registration form and details about the show is available at facebook.com/ncpost48. Copies also will be distributed to auto part stores and other businesses.

For information, call Sigmon at 828-320-1419, show co-chairmen Dennis Huffman at 828-238-4299, or Allen Caldwell at 828-758-2215.