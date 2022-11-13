American Legion Post 48 program honors nation's veterans

NEWTON — The nation’s veterans were honored and celebrated at a lunchtime program Friday at American Legion Post 48.

The program, the first such held by the post in several years, drew more than 70 Legionnaires and guests on the day that the remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds and rain to the Unifour area.

Gaither M. Keener Jr., the state American Legion’s lawyer and a member of Post 48, praised the nation’s 19 million veterans in his post-lunch keynote speech and reminded Americans to be grateful for their service.

“I would be remiss if I did not thank all of those among us who, despite the risk and sacrifices, raised their hands to serve and defend this country’s Constitution, our country’s democracy,” he said. “Each veteran, active duty service member, Guardsman and reservist should be thanked over and over.”

He drew on his family’s history to illustrate long traditions of service among many Americans. The Keeners’ unbroken record goes as far back as his fifth great-grandfather, who was a sergeant in the new nation’s army during the Revolutionary War, and continues today with his nephew, who serves as a commander in the Navy. It includes his own five years of service as a Marine during the Vietnam War.

“Why do I tell you this?” Keener asked. “Because I am sure my family’s history is no different than yours.”

As veterans take on the duty of defending the nation, the United States has an obligation to them while in service and after, he said. Military members need to be properly trained and equipped before they go into battle, their families need to be watched over while the war goes on, and families and veterans need to be cared for once the troops return home.

Veterans also aren’t alone in deserving the nation’s thanks.

“I would be remiss,” Keener said, “if I did not take a moment to acknowledge those families of service members and veterans who help shoulder the burden and sacrifice of service.”

Speaking before Keener, Sandy Williams, a regional manager for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, outlined some of her organization’s work with veterans and related causes. For instance, through its veterans service program, the nonprofit agency reaches out at key moments such as the transition from military to civilian life.

“We assist all military, no matter what branch, the spouses and the caregivers,” she said.

The program also included presentation of the national colors by the post’s honor guard, remarks by three senior Post 48 officers, Commander Dexter Sprouse, First Vice Commander Zane Stilwell and Second Vice Commander Jerry Mask, and opening and closing prayers by post Chaplain Billy Matthews.

Guests were treated to a free fish fry lunch with all the trimmings. The meal was sponsored by Goodwill and other anonymous donors.

Among the guests attending were representatives of the John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 544 of Hickory, and American Legion Post 16 of Newton.

Post 48 gathers Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for a social hour, 6 p.m. for a buffet meal and 7 p.m. for a brief business meeting. The Legion hall is at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Any serving military member or honorably discharged veteran who has served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, is eligible to join.

For information or to join, call the post at 828-466-6006.