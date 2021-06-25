American Legion hosts blood drive at important time

American Legion Post 65 hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Friday and with their blood inventory running low, it comes at an important time.

A nationwide blood shortage is being felt after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries requiring blood products over recent months have depleted the inventory, according to the Red Cross.

That shortage is being felt locally as well.

“Yes, the shortage is impacting our region. Locally, we are challenged by low donor turnout,” Maya Franklin said in an email. She is a regional communications director for the Red Cross. “This has an effect on our ability to meet increasing demand as hospitals respond to more traumas and need a steady blood supply for elective surgeries. Donors are needed to make a difference and make this a summer full of life!”

According to the organization’s website, the Greater Carolinas Region serves more than 5.5 million people across 51 counties, 47 in North Carolina and 4 counties in South Carolina.

Kenny Wallace of American Legion Post 65 in Statesville said the organization was glad to facilitate the donations taking place that day and said Billy Buck at WAME helped get the word out to help make the event a success.