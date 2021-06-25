 Skip to main content
American Legion hosts blood drive at important time
American Legion Post 65 hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Friday and with their blood inventory running low, it comes at an important time.

A nationwide blood shortage is being felt after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries requiring blood products over recent months have depleted the inventory, according to the Red Cross.

That shortage is being felt locally as well.

“Yes, the shortage is impacting our region. Locally, we are challenged by low donor turnout,” Maya Franklin said in an email. She is a regional communications director for the Red Cross. “This has an effect on our ability to meet increasing demand as hospitals respond to more traumas and need a steady blood supply for elective surgeries. Donors are needed to make a difference and make this a summer full of life!”

According to the organization’s website, the Greater Carolinas Region serves more than 5.5 million people across 51 counties, 47 in North Carolina and 4 counties in South Carolina.

Kenny Wallace of American Legion Post 65 in Statesville said the organization was glad to facilitate the donations taking place that day and said Billy Buck at WAME helped get the word out to help make the event a success.

“This is very, very successful. If we have one person come, it’s successful, but we want more because one person can save up to three lives,” Wallace said.

Wallace encouraged people to donate when they have the chance to and said the American Legion plans to host another drive in September.

Upcoming blood drives

July 7 – Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, 2 to 6:30 p.m.

July 12 – Wesley Memorial UMC. 825 Wesley Drive, 3 to 7 p.m.

July 14 – First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., 1-5:30 p.m.

July 18 – Cool Springs Ruritan, 1414 Old Mocksville Road, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

