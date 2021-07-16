 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Dick Norris Post 113 installs new officers
0 Comments
alert top story

American Legion Dick Norris Post 113 installs new officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image001.jpg

The new officers are Kenny Shoemaker, Rick Sharpe, Randy Thomas, Nate Summers, Arnold Millsaps and John Douglas. Not pictured are Barry Benfield and Walter Chriastana. 

 Photo used with permission

On Tuesday, the members of the North Iredell American Legion Dick Norris Post 113 in Harmony installed a new slate of officers.

The following officers were installed:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenny Shoemaker, service officer; Rick Sharpe, commander; Randy Thomas, adjutant; Nate Summers, first vice commander; Arnold Millsaps, chaplain; John Douglas, finance officer; Barry Benfield, sergeant at arms; and Walter Chriastana, historian.

These officers are elected for a one year term from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Robert Price, division commander, North Carolina Division 4, was on hand for the installation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert