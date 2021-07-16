American Legion Dick Norris Post 113 installs new officers

Special to the Record & Landmark
On Tuesday, the members of the North Iredell American Legion Dick Norris Post 113 in Harmony installed a new slate of officers.
The following officers were installed:
Kenny Shoemaker, service officer; Rick Sharpe, commander; Randy Thomas, adjutant; Nate Summers, first vice commander; Arnold Millsaps, chaplain; John Douglas, finance officer; Barry Benfield, sergeant at arms; and Walter Chriastana, historian.
These officers are elected for a one year term from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Robert Price, division commander, North Carolina Division 4, was on hand for the installation.
