The American Legion Auxiliary, Department of North Carolina, Division 3, District 11, held its annual meeting Feb. 4 at Hurst Turner American Legion Post 65.

Approximately 50 members and three officers from the department (state) attended. They included Mary Bartlett, president; Evelyn Lewis, vice president; Beth Whitaker, Division 3 president; and Dianne Wilson, District 11 president, who presided. Wilson’s home unit is 65.

Unit presidents gave reports on activities of their units and goals of service to veterans for the upcoming year. Also, department chairmen gave reports on activities and encouraged members to participate.

District 11 consists of 12 units from Lansing to Lenoir to Maiden, with currently 270 members strong.

Next year’s meeting will be held in the spring at the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman, where Shelia Dagenhart serves as president.

Gloria Benfield serves as Post 65 auxiliary president. Post 65 is known as the one with the helicopter.

The American Legion Auxiliary was founded in 1919 and has nearly 1 million members throughout the world. In August, the National Convention will be held in Charlotte. Membership consists of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion.

For those interested in finding out more about our local American Legion Auxiliary, contact Auxiliary@NCPost65.org.