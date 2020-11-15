AMERICAN DIABETES MONTH: Iredell Health System's center helps empower patients

The 30 million Americans living with diabetes are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, with those poorly managing their diabetes at a greater risk of experiencing complications from the coronavirus.

Almost everyone knows someone impacted by diabetes, the seventh leading cause of death in Iredell County. Diabetes is a serious condition leading to many complications. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body does not produce insulin, a hormone that helps digest glucose. Individuals with Type 2 diabetes do not properly use their natural insulin, known as insulin resistance.

At its Troutman location centrally located in Iredell County, Iredell Health System’s Wellness and Diabetes Center helps patients living with diabetes achieve a higher quality of life by helping them focus on their health, improve their diet, grow their knowledge, strengthen their self-assurance, and enhance their overall wellness.

“We help empower patients and give them education and resources to set them up for confidence and success,” said Amanda Downs, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator at the Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center.