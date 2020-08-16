America boasts a wonderful variety of colorful political parties

Here we are again, scant months from a national election, and we are being bombarded with TV ads for—and against--the various candidates. The ads are bound to get dirtier the closer we come to the Day of Reckoning (Nov. 3). It is a wonder that anyone is brave enough to run for any elected office in this nation. After both sides are done trashing each other, many of us wish we still were ruled by a monarchy. Maybe, if we asked really nicely, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would take us back.
But here we are in a democratic republic. I think it was Ben Franklin who said something to the effect that a democracy was a terrible form of government, BUT all the others were so much worse. Franklin was the Founding Father I liked most. He is credited with the invention of the platform rocking chair, the volunteer fire department and the lightning rod: all of which are useful.
We Americans have had a wonderful variety of colorful political parties and movements in the past. Unfortunately, most of them have fallen by the way side over the years.
For example, there was:
The Democratic-Republican Party, which was the original name of the Democratic Party, or maybe it was the Republicans who were the Democratic-Republicans. I had to know this for a political science class once-upon-a-time, but, like Gen. MacArthur, that knowledge has just faded away. Gen. MacArthur, by the way, was considered as a candidate for president on the Republican ticket in 1952, to run against Harry S. Truman.
Back to the Democratic-Republicans. They favored a strict interpretation of the Constitution and wanted the individual states to have more power than the federal government in Washington.
And then, what happened to the Whigs? This party is sometimes mis-identified as the Hair Club for Men, as “Whigs,” understandingly gets confused with “wigs.” The Whigs were basically against anything that President Andrew Jackson favored, and with President Jackson’s death in 1845, they found themselves without a rallying point. William Henry Harrison (1773-1841) and Zachary Taylor (1784-1850) were our only Whig presidents. Mr. Harrison ran for the Oval Office under the campaign slogan, “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,” and is chiefly remembered as being president for a total of 31 days, March 4 to April 4 of 1841, the shortest tenure in that office so far. “Old Granny,” as he was sometimes called, died of disease.
Mr. Taylor’s moniker was about as bad, being known as “Old Rough and Ready.”
And then there was the Bull Moose Party, not to be confused with last year’s New Year’s Eve party at the Elks Club. The Big Bull Moose was none other than Theodore Roosevelt, who visited Statesville during a whistle-stop tour in October of 1912 . “Teddy,” as he was commonly called, ran against William Howard “Big Bill” Taft (1857-1930), whom Teddy had hand-chosen to be his successor in the White House. Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, defeated both Taft and Teddy in the 1912 election.
My all-time favorite defunct American political party has to be the “Know Nothing Party,” also known as the Native American Party, although Native Americans were probably excluded. The Know Nothings’ heyday was from 1855 to 1860. Their platform seems to have consisted of only two planks: limiting the influence of foreign governments on our national policies and “to promote traditional American ‘ways,’” by which they meant privacy (or secrecy), patriotism and Protestantism. They also opposed immigrants, unless the immigrants were their own ancestors. Of course, from the Native Americans’ (i.e. Indians’) viewpoint, most of our ancestors were immigrants.
And who could forget the Free Soil Party, which was also popular about this time? In case you have forgotten, and apparently many of you have, the Free Soilers were advocates of free soil (hence their name), free speech, free labor and free men.
My favorite also-ran presidential candidate was Ross Perot (1930-2019) deserves a mention here, as he was the front-runner of the Reform Party in 1996. The billionaire Texas businessman once famously said, “I’m all ears.” He had run for the White House as an independent in 1992 before organizing his own party. Mr. Perot won only 8% of the popular vote for the country’s highest office; he won no electoral votes.
You might suppose that I have mentioned every minor political party that ever existed in this country, but such is not the case. There are at least 90 defunct American political parties; I have not mentioned the Socialist Party, the Green Party, the Anti-Masonic Party, the American Vegetarian Party, the Dixiecrats or the Boston Tea Party, which was both a political event and a political party.
***
In case you have a hankering to join the oldest third party in the United States, you can still join the Prohibition Party, whose mascot is a blue and red camel with white stars on its double hump. The Prohibition Party’s mascot resembles “Joe Camel” (1987-1997), the defunct cartoon advertising mascot of Camel cigarettes.
At last report there were no known members of the Prohibition Party in the United States Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, state governorships, or state upper or lower legislative houses, which means there is plenty of room for you, reader of my column, to start preparing yourself and drumming up support for the mid-term elections of 2022.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
