Amanda Rogers receives Nursing Excellence Award at Davis Regional

“Davis is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Amanda among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Rose Brandau, chief nursing operator of Davis Regional Medical Center. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes like Amanda, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”

“Recently, Amanda was caring for an elderly gentleman who was admitted to ICU for acute respiratory failure. He was BIPAP dependent. Hospice was soon called to consult on him. Amanda asked the gentleman if there was anything she could do for him. He wanted to talk to his daughter so Amanda went above and beyond to set up a ‘Facetime’ visit for him. When he was finished, Amanda asked him what else she could do to make him comfortable. He said he wanted a cup of Cheerwine. Cheerwine is not a beverage routinely stocked by the hospital. Amanda excused herself but soon came back with a cold glass of Cheerwine for this gentleman. He drank the whole cup. After he finished, he laid back and closed his eyes to rest. A few minutes later, he passed away. Amanda’s efforts to grant this gentleman his simple requests turned out to be granting his last requests.