'Amahl and the Night Visitors' to be presented in Statesville, Taylorsville

The students of Melody Beaty’s studio will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on Nov. 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville.

The Statesville performance will be Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., and Taylorsville Baptist Church’s Davis Hall will be the host of the Nov. 29 performance at 7 p.m. Taylorsville Baptist is at 321 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a Christmas opera about the journey of the three kings guided by a star in search of the Christ child. This performance will highlight the talent of several area children and youth who have been working to grow in their vocal development, musicality and stage presence. It is a rare treat to have a cast of young musicians with the skills and ability to perform such an opera.

A cast of outstanding youth vocalists will be presenting this opera for the community to enjoy. James Johnson, 9, soprano, has been studying voice for three years and will perform in the title role of the endearing Amahl. Sydney Stevenson, 18, a budding mezzo-soprano will perform the role of The Mother. The three kings will be sung by Paxton Dishman, 13, a strong, young lyric tenor; Micah Stoppard, 13, an accomplished violinist and growing baritone; and Levi Teague, 15, also an accomplished violinist and a young bass with a full, deep bass range. The Page will be sung by Liam Burkhart, 15, baritone. The Shepherds Chorus will be sung by the Studio3 Youth Chorus of Taylorsville and additional voice students of Beaty’s studio. Piano accompaniment will be by Janet Hayes.

The opera will bring the Christmas spirit to life as the audience takes the emotional journey with Amahl to witness the miracle of a selfless gift, his crutch, and discover the importance of giving with a grateful servant's heart to help and love those around us. In a similar spirit, Beaty said she wishes for this opera to give joy and hope to the community for which they have prepared the performances.

The opera will be presented to the community free of charge. A love offering will be received to help offset expenses for performance licensing, sets, props, costumes, accompaniment, music education, Davis Hall rental, and scholarships. Donations will be used to cover expenses with remaining funds benefitting First Baptist Church ministry missions.

Beaty said she looks forward to sharing the talents of these children and the beauty of this Christmas opera with the community.