Alvera Lesane accepts post as assistant superintendent in Durham

Dr. Alvera Lesane has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent of human resources in Durham Public Schools, following more than 20 years of service to Iredell-Statesville Schools. She will assume her new position in Durham in January.

Lesane has served as the associate superintendent of human resource services in I-SS since 2010. In addition to being a graduate of North Iredell High School, she has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in I-SS.

“Dr. Lesane has served our community for many years,” stated Superintendent Jeff James. “Her commitment to Iredell County and the students in I-SS is evident. We appreciate her service and wish her well as she moves to Durham, N.C.”

Durham Public Schools is one of the 10 largest school districts in NC, serving approximately 32,000 students.

The district is currently working on a transition plan for January.