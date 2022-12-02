Altercation at Statesville High School results in charges against nine juveniles

Nine juveniles are facing charges after an altercation at Statesville High School on Friday.

The charges include disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on school employees, communicating threats, simple assault and failure to disperse upon command. The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said the charges vary for each based on their involvement. No weapons were involved in the altercation, police said.

The news release said that officers responded to the high school Friday to assist school resource officers with a large altercation inside the school. Officers assisted with separating those involved.

The names of all individuals involved are being withheld due to their ages. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.