Along with turkey and all the fixings, bring thankfulness to the table

As the FCS agent for Iredell County, I get a lot of calls around this time of year for recipes and ideas related to Thanksgiving. I give out lots of tips and tricks but you know what I never get asked? “How can I be more thankful/grateful at Thanksgiving this year?”

I know it sounds cheesy and you might opt to join my kids in the eye-rolling contest with this one. But seriously, being truly thankful and genuinely expressing gratitude, in my observation, has taken a backseat in this chaotic, often upside-down culture we are living in. I’m talking vibes of “I said thank you — isn’t that enough?” And my answer, “No.” It’s a start, but far from enough.

In many ways, as a society, we’ve lost touch with the true meaning of gratitude. And that’s understandable — gratitude requires reflection and stillness, two things that can be difficult in our busy, overstimulated everyday lives. As a result, we’re also missing out on the benefits of gratitude, which may be greater than many people realize. As it turns out, the effects of gratitude can be important for our overall well-being for several reasons: