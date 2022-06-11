Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center launching summer camps

The Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center team is starting a summer full of fun-filled activities.

Full-day, half-day and one-day camps will begin June 13 and run until Aug. 29.

Cost: $75 per child for full-day camps, $50 per child for half-day camps and $12 per child for one-day camps.

The focus of the camps will be on All Things Nature.

To learn more, call 704-873-5976, email Gracie11288@msn.com, or to register or visit the website, www.allisonwoodsoutdoorlearningcenter.com under the registration tab.

Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center, an Environmental Education Center, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was established in 1992.