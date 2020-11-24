Allison Bumgarner was great person who will be missed

Who has sold more cars than anyone in Iredell County? Randy Marion certainly, but a lesser recognized name, Allison Bumgarner is probably in second place.

Allison was the long-time classified advertising representative for this newspaper. She died Sunday. In addition to cars, she sold a lot of pets, appliances, houses, boats, and everything else for her classified advertising customers. She also found jobs, housing and lost things for thousands of people.

Allison joined the Record & Landmark right out of high school and became one of the many “lifers” who worked for this newspaper until retirement. Allison worked here well over 50 years. For about half that time she stood at the front counter and you can still see the hole in the floor where she stood eight hours a day.

People will remember her as one of the most dependable employees ever. She survived breast cancer more than 25 years ago and endured months of harsh chemotherapy. During those months she would take off every other Friday for therapy, be sick all weekend and at work Monday morning. The only other time she was ever out was when a horse fell on her and broke her arm.