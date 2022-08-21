'All of the animals have a story': Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm is must-see destination

It’s a vision that started casually but has become both an industry and a destination site.

Javi and Valerie Chavez were sitting around and thinking about what to do with their farmland while still living in the Statesville area. Baby doll sheep? Cute, but Javi did not feel he knew much about sheep. Mini cows? What could one do with them besides look at them, they wondered. And then another idea struck.

He said he was joking when he mentioned alpacas.

“She jumped in on it and she’s like, ‘That’s a great idea,’” Javi Chavez said. “I am like, ‘What just happened?’ She started looking around for alpacas for sale, and there were alpacas for sale and alpacas were a thing.”

Originally from Peru, Javi says that people think that because that is his homeland, he knows about alpacas. He came to the United States in 1991 and graduated from Belmont Abbey College before moving into construction. They own PMA Investments and remain in construction as their so-called main business, but the farm obviously takes quite a bit of time as well. When it first started, though, all Javi says he knew about alpacas was that he wore sweaters made from their fleece. Suddenly, though, he and Valerie were considering diving into the alpaca business.

And just as quickly, they learned there was a lot more to owning these charming creatures than one might expect.

They first found a pair on, of all places, Craigslist. They considered buying them while still living in Statesville, then opted to do more research and be more prepared. That, Javi says, was the best call they could have made.

“We started asking questions,” he said. “We had a 1-acre property … I thought, ‘It is a good thing we did not follow through with the purchase of these alpacas because it would have been a disaster.’ At that time, we acknowledged that we need to do some research.

“We have been doing research since 2015 or 14, and it is never-ending. There is always something that happens that nobody has heard of it. It has been a constant learning experience. It has been rather challenging at times. That is how we started — as a joke, I guess. We discovered this huge world of alpacas. Who knew there were alpaca shows all over the nation?”

Now it is serious business — and an enterprise that others can both witness and learn about with tours on their farm. They are working to stay up-to-date on developments in the alpaca industry and learning more by the day. They are free with sharing that knowledge, which one learns runs deep when talking with them.

The alpacas seem playful and interested in the world around them.

Their fluffy, fuzzy faces focus on the people walking toward them, their graceful necks adding height and perspective to their view. They amble over as a group, seemingly as curious about visitors as those learning about alpacas are about them.

For anyone looking to learn about alpacas, or simply to be charmed in their presence, the Serenity at Stony Point Alpaca Farm is a must-see destination. The farm offers tours to the public, where one can both interact with the alpacas and learn more about them.

One of the first things one notices at the farm is the livestock guardian, a calm, but intent, Anatolian shepherd. The couple are raising and training those as well, with puppies currently under the watchful eye of the female while the alpacas remain under the gaze of the male.

They protect the alpacas from potential predators, preferring higher ground such as hills or even a picnic table on which to perch and calmly watch the herd. Javi admits there was a time when he wondered if the dog was the best way to watch over them, but then he saw him mature and go into action.

“He is chilling until it is time to work,” Javi said. “When it is time to work, he is all business. They mature at 2 years. We thought the switch was just going to flip, this is where he (thinks) I am going to do my job. For the longest time, I was thinking we should have just gotten a donkey. Then all the sudden, the light went on, and now, what a great dog.”

Then one meets the alpacas. Valerie points out the world of alpacas that includes shows and continual work to improve the breed. Each year, near Valentine’s Day weekend, there is a show put on by the Carolina Alpaca Breeders and Owners Association at the Concord Convention Center. It is free to the public and offers insight into alpacas.

At Serenity, they use the fleece for products that are also available through their website marketplace. The products include some made from the fleece of their own animals. This is a family affair, which runs even deeper as some of the scarves are made by Javi’s mother. They hope to have a farm store on-site at some point. They show some of their alpacas in these events, where they say the livestock is judged on both its fleece and conformation.

Even the process involved in obtaining the fleece had to be learned, as they talk about sending their first batch in and getting calls on how to clean it as the white fleece they sent in was stained. They have also learned about caring for the animals, inviting specialists from the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech to the farm to teach them how to deal with skin issues or other aspects of daily care of the animals.

“It’s pretty hectic,” Javi says of daily life on the farm. “Taking care of these guys, it’s just about a full-time job.”

That is especially true of the babies. A mother has one cria, or baby alpaca, a year. That makes it even more important to provide for that baby, so Javi and Valerie monitor cameras as due dates near, then rush to the mother’s side and work to warm up the baby so it can absorb the benefits of nursing correctly. The herd is separated, with the males in a separate barn and pasture. They also separate mothers with babies, yearlings and older females into separate areas. Because the alpacas are so personable, they also move them around to make sure they are with a group with whom they match up. It makes for smoother running of the farm overall.

It also makes for an interesting tour experience. When people visit, they meet with Valerie, and she introduces them to the Anatolians and offers education on their role on the farm. She educates visitors about the alpacas and tells the story of each individual one. People get to walk through the field, visit with the alpacas and perhaps even bottle-feed or hold a baby. They not only get to see these animals and how they interact with each other, but also enjoy an interactive experience with them.

The learning is ongoing for the couple as well. They continue to work on finding ways to help others enjoy the experience of the alpacas as they introduce them to a new group of potential admirers.

“We teach them what we know about alpacas,” Valerie said. “All of the animals have a story.”

To learn more about those stories, or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.serenityalpacas.com/.