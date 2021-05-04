 Skip to main content
Alexander Summer on the Square to begin June 18 with Cosmic Cowboys
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to present their annual Summer on the Square Free Concert Series on Friday evenings June 18, July 18, and Aug. 13. These free outdoor music events are presented in partnership with the Town of Taylorsville and the Alexander County Government.

Summer on the Square will kick off on June 18 with the Cosmic Cowboys of Catawba County. The Cosmic Cowboys, based in Newton, entertain their audiences with traditional and outlaw country music ranging from Elvis Presley to Southern Rock.

The Summer on the Square Concert Series will continue on Friday with The Nightmove Band’s performance of R & B, beach, classic rock, and funk music.

The five-piece band features four vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone, and percussion.

Shakedown’s concert on Aug. 13 will round out the 2021 Summer on the Square series. Known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40, Shake Down is a variety band that provides a mixture of both past and present. Shake Down entertains audiences with energetic music that appeals to all ages.

These community events will begin at 6 p.m. on the Alexander County Courthouse Lawn, located at 29 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to The Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, with an announcement on B86 radio and Facebook notification. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for their convenience.

This unique collaboration between local government and the arts is credited with providing diverse live music and cultural entertainment in downtown Taylorsville at no cost to the public.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

