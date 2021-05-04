Alexander Summer on the Square to begin June 18 with Cosmic Cowboys

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to present their annual Summer on the Square Free Concert Series on Friday evenings June 18, July 18, and Aug. 13. These free outdoor music events are presented in partnership with the Town of Taylorsville and the Alexander County Government.

Summer on the Square will kick off on June 18 with the Cosmic Cowboys of Catawba County. The Cosmic Cowboys, based in Newton, entertain their audiences with traditional and outlaw country music ranging from Elvis Presley to Southern Rock.

The Summer on the Square Concert Series will continue on Friday with The Nightmove Band’s performance of R & B, beach, classic rock, and funk music.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The five-piece band features four vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone, and percussion.

Shakedown’s concert on Aug. 13 will round out the 2021 Summer on the Square series. Known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40, Shake Down is a variety band that provides a mixture of both past and present. Shake Down entertains audiences with energetic music that appeals to all ages.