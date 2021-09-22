 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander commissioners honor Peal, appoint Herman to board
0 Comments
alert top story

Alexander commissioners honor Peal, appoint Herman to board

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners honored the family of late commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal at the Monday meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The family was awarded a “Key to the County” and a framed resolution honoring Dr. Peal for his community service. Tragically, Commissioner Peal passed away on July 19 following an automobile accident.

“Jeff Peal was an outstanding member of this board. When he came to a board meeting, he was prepared and had studied,” said Larry Yoder, chairman. “He did a great job for the citizens of Alexander County.”

To fill the vacancy on the board, commissioners appointed Kent Herman to complete Dr. Peal’s term through 2024. Per state statute, the Alexander County Republican Party recommended Herman for the position as he was next highest vote getter in the primary election of 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Middleton posts personal Tweet about ‘powerful’ experience

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert