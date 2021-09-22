Alexander commissioners honor Peal, appoint Herman to board

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners honored the family of late commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal at the Monday meeting.

The family was awarded a “Key to the County” and a framed resolution honoring Dr. Peal for his community service. Tragically, Commissioner Peal passed away on July 19 following an automobile accident.

“Jeff Peal was an outstanding member of this board. When he came to a board meeting, he was prepared and had studied,” said Larry Yoder, chairman. “He did a great job for the citizens of Alexander County.”

To fill the vacancy on the board, commissioners appointed Kent Herman to complete Dr. Peal’s term through 2024. Per state statute, the Alexander County Republican Party recommended Herman for the position as he was next highest vote getter in the primary election of 2020.