With a handful of shows under their belt, the cast and crew of “Aladdin Jr.” are off and running as the all-youth cast looks to improve with each show at Cornerstone Christian Academy.
“Theatre Statesville has done such a wonderful job of providing support for this cast and crew, and they are doing a fantastic job! This group of young people range in age from 4 to 17 years old and they are all working together and taking care of each other beautifully. They are working incredibly hard and have come together as a team to learn about themselves and each other,” Director Leslie Overcash said. “Theatre Statesville has provided an outlet for these youth to fearlessly be each other and they have grown as artists and friends! The show is fantastic, but more fantastic is seeing the fun they are having together, and the way that they are able to celebrate each other’s differences, both small and large, to do something really spectacular together! This is why the arts are so incredibly important.“
The show is a 60-minute production that brings the Disney version of the story of Aladdin to the stage, with familiar songs “Friend Like Me” and “Whole New World” from the movie and Broadway show.
The shows continue into Sunday with a performance at 3 p.m., followed by 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursday and Friday. The show wraps up next Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. followed by another show at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at theatrestatesville.com for $15 for an adult and $10 for a child. Tickets can also be purchased at the door at Cornerstone Christian Academy.