Al Carelli's dream came to an abrupt end 50 years ago

Occasionally we’d commiserate about some of our other first-year “learning” experiences. With an affable smile and an easy-going manner, Al was easy to like. In one of those random memories, I recall that after a few paychecks, I upgraded my stereo system and sold the old one to Al.

As it turned out, Al and I left Statesville about the same time in the late '60s. Each of us still chasing our dreams, though at that time, his seemed to be more clearly defined than mine. Al left for grad school, and hopefully, afterwards a college coaching job. We lost touch. I went overseas to teach in Cuba for what I thought would be a three-year adventure, never dreaming it would eventually morph into a 30-year career abroad.

A few years after our mutual departure, I learned from Jim that Al had landed an assistant coaching job at Marshall University in West Virginia—obviously a major step toward his dream job. By then, I’d been married a few months, beginning my second year in Okinawa, and still wondering if I’d found mine.

Sadly, Al’s dream came to an abrupt end in late 1970. He, along with 74 other players, coaches, staff and friends of Marshall, were killed in a plane crash that’s been called “the worst sports related air tragedy in U.S. history.” The crash occurred on Nov. 14, 1970. Albert C. Carelli Jr. was 27 years old.

