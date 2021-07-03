Ah'miyahh Howell remembered for bringing joy to many

The joy Ah’Miyahh Howell brought to others was evident on Saturday as family, friends, and the community came together to remember her at her funeral at the Cove church in Statesville.

Ah’miyahh Howell, 8, was killed and two more children, one 7 and one 10, were injured in two separate shootings that occurred on Monday night in Statesville.

While more than 100 people were at The Cove mourning her death, it was clear in life Ah’miyahh Howell brought joy to many.

Perhaps that was most evident when Christy Edwards spoke with those gathered that Ah’miyahh Howell loved to dance. She said one of the songs they sang and danced to, “The Church Clap” was one of Ah’miyahh’s favorites.

Her nickname of TikTok Queen, a popular social media app that some use to share videos of their dances or imitate others, was echoed by nearly everyone that spoke. It wasn’t videos that her friends and family will remember, but the happiness and joy Ah’miyahh Howell brought to others, Pastor Michael Turner said.

Statesville City Councilwoman Doris Allen opened with a prayer and said that while the Howell family was going through this tragedy, God hasn’t forgotten the family.