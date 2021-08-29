Ahmad Kohestany started a new life in America after fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now, he fears for others who have a target on their back.

“My family, they are all patriotic people. Me and my wife, we are worried about them, what’s going to happen with them.” Kohestany said.

Kohestany has a different sort of family in Statesville. Joe Crosswhite, an Iredell County judge, calls Kohestany a friend and brother, one that is always on the guest list for his family’s events. But the two were brothers in arms as well.

The two met in 2013 when Kohestany served as an interpreter for the United States military in the Helmand province in Afghanistan. While Kohestany’s fight in homeland had been one he fought in since the late ‘90s, Crosswhite’s role as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves was to train Afghan judges as the judicial system one was more tribal while also influenced by the judicial system of the Soviet Union from its time occupying the country. The judge said he was frustrated as he knows much of what he tried to help build was either destroyed or taken by the Taliban, but his concern now is for the people that are left as the group takes control.

“My biggest frustration is to the people, the people who helped us, and the people that counted on us to take care of them, and the way we acted about that,” Crosswhite said. “It’s the people there that I hurt for. I think the people there deserved so much better from us.”