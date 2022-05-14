Agriculture and Science Early College students excited, anxious as they graduate

As students of Agriculture and Science Early College’s 2022 class crossed the stage in Olin on Friday, they closed the door on one of the important early chapters of their lives and took a step toward a future full of possibilities for themselves.

“It’s an emotional time. I’ve got stories with my friends, stories of hard tests and hard homework, but overall I don’t regret any of it,” Austan Adams, the first student to cross the stage with a diploma in hand during the ceremony, said.

But while looking back brings nostalgia, looking forward brings another flood of emotions.

“It’s exciting but it’s absolutely terrifying at the same time,” Adams said.

Much like the sunshine and rain that kept switching on and off during the ceremony, that mix of emotions was felt by the dozens of graduates from the early college program.

That feeling was no different for the top five academic performers — Haley Mason, Hannah Lackey, Erica Miller, Lesley Gonzalez, and Brandon Koopman — the honor graduates from ASEC.

“It’s a relief, but moving on to college and stuff next year, it’s going to be a lot,” Mason said. “It’s a relief, but it still feels like you’re in the moment, but a proud moment.”

In his speech to his class, Koopman referred to it as a light at the end of the tunnel, but that light is a freight train, and it is inevitable.

“I’m excited, I’m anxious, I’m nervous,” Koopman said before a short pause. “But anxious to see what happens in the end.”

For Gonzalez, she expressed relief and gratitude to her parents and teachers, for Lackey, it was pride in her hard work, and for Erica Miller, she summed up their feelings as she took stock of the moment.

“Just taking what I’ve learned, not just academically, but about life, over these past five years, and put it into practice,” Miller said.

Students at ASEC’s graduation were the first two to spend a full five years with the school, something Principal Billy Webb took pride in.

“It’s great because we have a lot of students in this class to do great things. They’re moving on to four universities and other things. This class has a lot of potential, and a lot of intelligent and motivated kids in this class,” Webb said.

Walking across the stage

The very act of walking across the stage is important for students as it is both symbolic of the steps forward in life they are taking, as well as a privilege as they are recognized by their family, friends, teachers, and administrators who helped them get to that point.

For Terra Ann Murphy, she wasn’t going to let spraining her ankle in a softball game stop her.

“It was important to me. I’ve always pictured this moment, dreamed of this moment. Getting on crutches wasn’t the most ideal thing,” Murphy said. “But I made sure to rest my ankle, and put a little pressure on it every day so I could have this moment walking across the stage.”

She took her steps gingerly across the stage, without the crutches, and enjoyed the moment like her other classmates.

Murphy too felt that same mix of emotions her classmates had been, especially knowing her next chapter will take her away from family and friends as she attends the University of Tennessee.

“I’m ready to start a new chapter of my life and step into college and face that head-on. But I’m also scared as I’m leaving my friends and family behind,” Murphy said. “But I’m excited and happy I got to spend four years of my life at ASEC.”

