After three decades in Washington, Brian Summers looks to make an impact in Iredell

It is a time of transition in the country as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. The peaceful transfer of power from one major political party to the other is a hallmark of America's democracy.
It is a time of transition too for Statesville native Brian Summers, who wrapped up more than two decades in Washington and around the country where he served under George W. Bush in the White House and on Capitol Hill under several senators.
"I want to become a little more a lot more involved at home and really trying to be that example and work and mentor and really get my sleeves rolled up and hands involved to make my hometown a much better place," Summers said.
As for Summer's next phase — he has been involved in politics for 31 years, he is only 51 — he'll soon be launching the Sidewalk Institute, which Summers said will help people connect and learn about civics on a local level. He said he named it that because sidewalks are what connect neighborhoods and people to each other.
"I want to drive everything, bring momentum and ideas so that if there is a young boy or girl there in South Statesville, or anywhere in Statesville, who wants to go to Capitol Hill in Washington. 'Say, how can I get there? How does that work? What do I have to do?' then there will be a quick answer somewhere, a road map, that I may have walked that they can grab on to."
Summers wants younger people in Statesville to see themselves when they look at Washington, regardless of who is in power. Summers is a Republican but isn't afraid to go against the grain, he said.
But he also wants to keep an eye on things and make an impact, too. He helped bring awareness when the City of Statesville was looking to shut off utilities near Christmas. He said with the timing as well as the economic situation of the moment, it didn't seem right to him. He also played a role in changing the name of Lakeview Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2017.
From the classroom to the White House
Summers plans to impact at home are fitting since some of his interest in politics was sparked by his 8th-grade civics teacher, Ed McClelland.
"That was the first real introduction (to politics) for me. It was a huge learning push that really grabbed my interest because we were talking about civics and not just local civics, but also international world civics," Summer said.
It came as a surprise at first, though, for McClelland.
"He seemed to like it, but you don't know how you leave an impression on a student. He was a good student, but I didn't know at the time he had such an interest in politics," McClelland said. "You admire him and what he's done, you admire anyone who is like that, who has that sort of work ethic. I'm proud of him."
McClelland said the two still talk and visit when they can. He said Summers had sent him souvenirs from the different campaigns he worked for. In their conversations, McClelland said he appreciates that the tables have turned, with him now being the one listening when it comes to politics.
"He'll tell me what's going on, or just explain something to me I've seen I just don't fully understand," McClelland said. "But he always makes sure to ask how I'm doing as well."
From McClelland's classroom to college, then to Washington, D.C., it's been a journey for Summers whose resume reads like a timeline of Republican politics over the last 31 years.
Summers said he caught his first real break with Sen. Jesse Helms, but it wasn't easy. He said he had knocked on doors and found almost every position filled already. But he said Helms said if he was willing to work and show up every day on time, he could find room.
"I was not even really an intern because I couldn't even get a badge. So I had to come in the building every day for months, almost as a visitor at 9:15, because I was not staff or an intern," Summer said. "But I was determined to show up every single day at 9:15 because I couldn't get in the building before nine o'clock. So it was always 9:15, and that meant something for me because somebody said yes."
He said he showed up early, worked late, and worked part-time jobs elsewhere to pay the bills, but about six months later, he finally got a paid position. He started off as a legislative correspondent — handling the mail for Helms' office — but that would eventually lead to other roles that helped him climb the ladder in Washington.
Summers worked for Sens. Mitch McConnell, Bob Dole, Trent Lott, and Richard Burr as well as presidential campaigns for Mike Huckabee, John McCain, George H.W. Bush, and Dole. But what stands out the most is his time in the George W. Bush White House as a political appointee, advising on a number of issues, including domestic policy. He was particularly proud in being a part of having Rosa Parks' statue put in the U.S. Capitol, which he said as an African American, held special significance.
And in his own way, being from Buffalo Shoals Road and Columbia Street where he grew up in Statesville, that work he was doing was not only making an impact at the national and international level in some way, but making the path for the next person like him easier.
A map from Statesville to Washington
Ultimately, Summers was proud that he, a Black man from Statesville, was speaking for many who might never set a foot in the White House or on Capitol Hill.
"It was very important for me to be sitting not just in the room, but around the table when decisions are being made and consult and advise ... You have to take an active, an active interest in wanting to do it. Highs and lows, ins and outs and sometimes being the only African American in the room, I was not willing to concede somebody else's stereotype of view of African Americans," Summers said. "I fight hard for the seat at the table, not just to be in the room, but a seat at the table and then make the voice heard."
"Nobody's eating until I'm done pounding the table."
He also speaks proudly when he speaks of the journey of his own family in America. He said his third great grandfather, Carter W. Lackey, was born a slave in 1847 in the Hiddenite area of Alexander County.
"It amazes me what I think about that. What he might have been thinking or dreaming of or ever thought of. That has really been on my mind a lot, as I think about home, what he may have even thought about ever seeing or dreaming of," Summers said. "I think that with all of those obstacles that have been in front of my family and ancestors.
"And here we are. Here I am here. We have made it."
And when he says "we" he means the people Statesville, with an emphasis on younger Black ones looking to make an impact in politics. He hopes that both by seeing him and the path he took, they'll put themselves in a position to work on Capitol Hill, the White House, or wherever they want in politics. While he is well-networked in politics now and hopes that might help open doors for others, he hopes he can show people there's a way to get from Statesville to Washington and have a seat at the table.
"I think it's extremely important for South Statesville, but really, all of Statesville, Iredell County, and where I call home, to feel and understand that somebody who looks like them boy or girl, Black or white, that that opportunity exists in this country. Through education, through really pushing the system, really sacrificing, really pushing hard to make things happen," Summers said. "Sticking to a passionate goal, seeing yourself where you have seen others walk the halls of Congress, walk the halls of the White House, stand next to the president of the United States, stand next to a United States senator and have that influence."
