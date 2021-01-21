After three decades in Washington, Brian Summers looks to make an impact in Iredell

"Nobody's eating until I'm done pounding the table."

He also speaks proudly when he speaks of the journey of his own family in America. He said his third great grandfather, Carter W. Lackey, was born a slave in 1847 in the Hiddenite area of Alexander County.

"It amazes me what I think about that. What he might have been thinking or dreaming of or ever thought of. That has really been on my mind a lot, as I think about home, what he may have even thought about ever seeing or dreaming of," Summers said. "I think that with all of those obstacles that have been in front of my family and ancestors.

"And here we are. Here I am here. We have made it."

And when he says "we" he means the people Statesville, with an emphasis on younger Black ones looking to make an impact in politics. He hopes that both by seeing him and the path he took, they'll put themselves in a position to work on Capitol Hill, the White House, or wherever they want in politics. While he is well-networked in politics now and hopes that might help open doors for others, he hopes he can show people there's a way to get from Statesville to Washington and have a seat at the table.

"I think it's extremely important for South Statesville, but really, all of Statesville, Iredell County, and where I call home, to feel and understand that somebody who looks like them boy or girl, Black or white, that that opportunity exists in this country. Through education, through really pushing the system, really sacrificing, really pushing hard to make things happen," Summers said. "Sticking to a passionate goal, seeing yourself where you have seen others walk the halls of Congress, walk the halls of the White House, stand next to the president of the United States, stand next to a United States senator and have that influence."

