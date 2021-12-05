After a year's absence, Statesville Christmas Parade will again march down Center Street

First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center Street on Dec. 12.
Al Jones of the 30th Masonic District, the organizer of the annual parade, said it is fitting that since 2021 was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that first responders should be recognized. First responders will be the grand marshals of the parade, which will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at South Center and Bell streets.
The parade will end at Statesville High School.
The 2021 parade also will be the first one since 2019, since like most other large gatherings, it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s great,” Jones said of the decision to welcome the parade back to downtown Statesville.
He said the Masons who make up the parade committee followed the actions of many other surrounding towns that decided to go ahead with the annual events this year. Mooresville, Troutman and Harmony opted to hold Christmas parades this year.
Jones said he thinks people are ready to get out and welcome the holidays in style after a year’s absence.
After talking with Marin Tomlin at the Downtown Statesville Development Corp., he said, everyone decided the parade would be a welcome sight.
“We thought it was a good idea to go ahead and have it,” he said.
As in past years, the parade will include everything from high-stepping horses to floats to high school marching bands.
All of the bands from high schools in the county, along with one band from outside Iredell, will be marching in the parade, Jones said. Bandys High School’s band will take part in the parade, he said. The band director recently called Jones and asked if they could march, and Jones said he thought it was a great idea.
“We didn’t see a problem with it,” he said. “We’re glad to have surrounding counties join us.”
And of course, the one entry no Christmas parade would be complete without is the finale, Santa.
“Santa is always there,” Jones said.
More than 80 entries had indicated they planned to march in the parade as of last week, Jones said, and he expects that number to continue to grow.
“I’m still getting calls and emails every day of people wanting to get in it,” he said.
He said the lineup for the parade will be finalized late this week.
Jones said this is the 16th year that the Masonic District, which is comprised of nine lodges in Iredell County and one in Alexander County, has served as the organizer of the parade.
“A big shout out goes to the Masons,” he said. “We put this on for the people of Iredell County.”
Any money raised, he said, goes to a good cause. After parade expenses, the money is donated to the Oxford Children’s Orphanage, which is wholly supported by the Masons.
While the parade is set to return, the only thing that could halt it this year is the weather. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-60s and just a slight chance of rain, so it looks like the weather will cooperate with plans for a pleasant return for the Christmas parade.