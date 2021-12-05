After a year's absence, Statesville Christmas Parade will again march down Center Street

“We thought it was a good idea to go ahead and have it,” he said.

As in past years, the parade will include everything from high-stepping horses to floats to high school marching bands.

All of the bands from high schools in the county, along with one band from outside Iredell, will be marching in the parade, Jones said. Bandys High School’s band will take part in the parade, he said. The band director recently called Jones and asked if they could march, and Jones said he thought it was a great idea.

“We didn’t see a problem with it,” he said. “We’re glad to have surrounding counties join us.”

And of course, the one entry no Christmas parade would be complete without is the finale, Santa.

“Santa is always there,” Jones said.

More than 80 entries had indicated they planned to march in the parade as of last week, Jones said, and he expects that number to continue to grow.

“I’m still getting calls and emails every day of people wanting to get in it,” he said.

He said the lineup for the parade will be finalized late this week.