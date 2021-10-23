Affordable housing hard to find in Statesville

Owen said while Section 8 and other programs can help, the cost of housing, and finding suitable living spaces, is difficult. While she wasn’t speaking directly to Quezada’s situation, she said someone who was living off disability would roughly have $800 to spend for all their costs.

That means often people are looking at the open market. While there are homes under $700 to rent, the supply is limited. Even so, low-income renters are looking at spending most of their income on housing. She also said other factors, such as the cost of utilities in older homes, can quickly turn even affordable rent into a tougher financial situation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a lack of what most people would consider affordable housing, especially for people that have low income and aren’t able to add to it for whatever reason,” Owen said. “Until you really get into it and try to do what we do here day today, (then) you can really see the amount of rent that has gone up in the past two years or year.

“It’s supply and demand.”

Darbah T. Skaf, the executive director of the Statesville Housing Authority, said that is an issue that affects what those owning properties are willing to do to improve the quality of housing. While some do invest regularly in upgrades, the market allows some to handle some issues with less urgency.