AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8

AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants.

The doors will be open Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. to see patients. The clinic is to the right of Chick-fil-A, in front of Panera Bread, next to Chipotle.

This brand-new, state-of-the-art location offers walk-in urgent care services to patients ages 6 months and older, seven days a week with no appointment needed. The facility is equipped with a digital x-ray, multiple spacious patient rooms and a full procedure room for stitches, staples, labs, hydration IV’s and more. AFC offers molecular rapid COVID, flu and strep testing, detecting the highest levels of sensitivity within 15 minutes.

AFC Urgent Care/Family Care is independently owned and operated by Larry Kugler and his business partners, along with their medical directors Dr. Todd Rudolph and Dr. Natasha Ballard.

Currently AFC facilities are in South Charlotte, Gastonia, Monroe Road, Indian Trail, Ballantyne, Tyvola Road, Mooresville and Hickory.

Each clinic features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including seamless check-in and registration, digital x-rays and on-site lab testing, state-of-the-art diagnostics and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by kind, caring and compassionate health care professionals from the front desk to the provider.

Kugler and his business partners are joined with their physicians who will serve as medical directors at the new AFC clinic.

Dr. Todd Rudolph, M.D., who graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas.

Dr. Natasha Ballard, who graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, where she held the position of chief resident.