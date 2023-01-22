Advice from a ‘Holiday Inn economist'

You’ve probably seen the Holiday Inn commercials in which someone comes up with an “expert” solution to a serious problem, and then proclaims that it’s not her/his field, but they did “… spend last night at a Holiday Inn.” The facetious, yet subtle message seems to be that despite one’s limited or nonexistent skills, education, etc., a good night’s sleep at the Holiday Inn will result in a miraculous intellectual metamorphosis.

Obviously, there are numerous health benefits of getting a good night’s sleep. In their 2020 book, “Brain Wash,” father and son team of Drs. David and Austin Perlmutter state, “Laboratory and clinical studies have shown that virtually every system in the body, especially the brain, is affected by the quality and amount of sleep we get.” It’s no surprise the converse of this is true in spades. Sleep deprivation is the trailhead for an assortment of health issues. Nevertheless, as good as that night’s sleep at Holiday Inn, or even in your own bed, we know that it can’t create specific knowledge or skills that weren’t there in the first place.

For that reason, I sometimes label myself as a “Holiday Inn economist.” I have no formal education in the “dismal science,” but I’ve done a fair amount of reading on the subject and I’ve been an investor for over five decades. In my initial studies of the social sciences, I was naively surprised to see economics listed. I soon realized a major part of “econ” was the study of how people —individually and collectively — “behave” with their finances. Sadly, I’d soon learn that many folks have a long history of “misbehaving” with their money.

A few years ago, Kiplinger’s magazine featured this sobering article: “10 Financial Decisions That Will Haunt You Forever.” As the card dealers often say, “Read ’em and weep.”

1. Putting off saving for retirement

2. Bankrolling your kids

3. Passing up professional advice when you need it

4. Borrowing from your 401(k)

5. Claiming Social Security early

6. Paying the minimum on credit cards

7. Avoiding the stock market

8. Quitting school

9. Buying into a timeshare

10. Falling for too-good-to-be-true offers

This haunting list isn’t intended as a “gotcha.” In fact, I wish I could’ve had a few “do-overs,” myself. Many of us made financial decisions years ago — good or bad — that can’t be undone. In something of a post hoc exam, grade yourself on the list. Regardless of your score, I think the list bears serious reflection. The Perlmutters (above) offer this insight:

“The sacred, silent space in our minds reserved for reflection is shrinking. We need to reclaim this real estate for our health, happiness, and well-being.”

After this reflection, perhaps you'll decide to make some changes and/or share some new financial insight with family members or friends. Years ago, I saw the image of a gaunt, weathered, old cowboy in a Texas roadhouse. Clearly, he'd reflected on his financial choices and offered this self-assessment: "Mosta my money I spent on wimmin and whiskey … and the rest … I just wasted."