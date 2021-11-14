Adoption connects a child in need with a family who commits to love, protect, and care for that child forever. Adoption is one of the most beautiful acts of love and kindness. Every child deserves to have a safe, stable, loving, and nurturing living environment, no matter their age. Many people imagine adoption is welcoming a newborn baby into a family’s home right from the hospital. While that happens for some families, there are many children, of all ages, in need of a permanent home.

There are many myths about adopting children from foster care in regards to their behavior, the trauma they have endured, and their future outcomes. They are just that, myths. When a family adopts a child with special needs from foster care, they may be eligible for post-adoption services that include, but are not limited to: support groups, counseling on adoption, information, and referrals. There are many children that have been adopted who are doing well academically and professionally. We get many updates from adoptive parents and children as they grow into adulthood, and we enjoy hearing all about their accomplishments and new chapters.

We are proud of the work behind adoptions and celebrate with families all year long, but especially in November, for National Adoption Month. Since 2019, the Iredell County Department of Social Services has facilitated more than 40 adoptions being finalized for children who were previously in the foster care system! We could not do this work without the collaborations from our community partners and other community members who rally around our foster parents, kinship families, and the children we serve.

Article by LaQuetta Brown, Iredell County Department of Social Services social worker.