 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Admissions are now open for Love United Iredell
0 Comments
alert top story

Admissions are now open for Love United Iredell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image004.jpg

Do you know a nonprofit agency in need of some extra love around a project this spring? Or is the nonprofit you support looking to strengthen some long-term connections within the community while raising funds for a project?

Well, encourage them to consider applying for Love United Iredell 2022. Get your favorite nonprofit's name into the community and broaden the audience who knows their mission. Project ideas should help to spread the mission of the nonprofit while staying achievable based on cross-marketing efforts.

Love United Iredell is a 14-day fundraiser (Feb. 6-20) that unites a community around local causes and nonprofits. Love United Iredell is a great way for nonprofits to educate the community on their mission, sending home the message on why it is important to connect to a local nonprofit. Ultimately this impacts numerous lives within our county.

The application deadline is Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Applications and full description accessed at: https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell-application/

Note: Applying agencies should plan to have a short conversation with United Way staff to ensure that their project will fit the parameters needed to be successful. To schedule this, please reach out to slewis@uwiredell.org.

United Way of Iredell County looks forward to working with many different agencies in helping to spread your mission and work to partner as many agencies as possible with community members!

United Way of Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. We partner with 21 local nonprofit partners through our annual campaign, and many other local groups and initiatives year-round to achieve this goal. More information is available at www.uwiredell.org.

+1 
sara lewis.jpg

Lewis

Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations at the United Way of Iredell County.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening statements in officer's trial in Minneapolis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert