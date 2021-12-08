Admissions are now open for Love United Iredell

Do you know a nonprofit agency in need of some extra love around a project this spring? Or is the nonprofit you support looking to strengthen some long-term connections within the community while raising funds for a project?

Well, encourage them to consider applying for Love United Iredell 2022. Get your favorite nonprofit's name into the community and broaden the audience who knows their mission. Project ideas should help to spread the mission of the nonprofit while staying achievable based on cross-marketing efforts.

Love United Iredell is a 14-day fundraiser (Feb. 6-20) that unites a community around local causes and nonprofits. Love United Iredell is a great way for nonprofits to educate the community on their mission, sending home the message on why it is important to connect to a local nonprofit. Ultimately this impacts numerous lives within our county.

The application deadline is Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

Applications and full description accessed at: https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell-application/