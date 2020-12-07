Additional services and family-oriented care offered at Auto Lube and Repair LLC

Keske became a certified master tech, got a degree in business, moved away from the area and went to work at a manufacturing plant where he had been for the last 12 years. Glidden reached out and the two met for lunch when he told his friend of his expansion plans and wanted to bring him on board. Keske quit his job and the two have worked hard in the expansion and renovation process of the business.

The “276 (location) was abandoned and had become an eyesore,” Keske said. “We bought it, renovated it and rebranded and changed the philosophy of auto lube and repair. We wanted to give back,” he said. And thus as the sign above their door states — honest, local, experience — they have developed their business mission statement to reflect that as shared on their website.

The statement says their “mission is to promote integrity in the automotive service industry by utilizing honest business practices, providing top-quality care and taking time to connect with our customers. We aspire to cultivate a professional and inviting experience that generates life-long relationships with our clients and employees.”

The pair stressed that this is a family-owned business and they will “take care of others’ cars like they would their own family.”