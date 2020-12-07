Additional services and family-oriented care offered at Auto Lube and Repair LLC

Auto Lube and Repair LLC have gotten a major overhaul, and the business is now not only much larger but the auto repair shop’s owners, Adam Glidden and Kenneth “Kenny” Keske were awarded for renovating the location.
The shop, which is on East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, recently celebrated its first anniversary under new management and held a grand re-opening of their second building with a ribbon-cutting with the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 2 at their 276 E. Plaza Drive location.
Both Glidden and Keske have backgrounds in the auto industry and working on cars. Glidden shared that his parents owned Goodyear Service Centers and he enrolled in an auto class and was hired with a small shop and then a franchise company in the area.
He noted that an “opportunity was presented to me in August of last year to buy my own (shop) and as of Oct. 1, 2019, (I was) in my own shop.”
Glidden purchased the old Auto Lube of Lake Norman at 286 E. Plaza Drive, which he said has “been a staple in the community for 25 years. I didn’t want to change that, but wanted to give back to the community what has been doing (there) these 25 years.”
Preparing to expand the business, Glidden contacted his friend Keske, whom he had known since 2003 when Keske came to the area to attend NASCAR Tech and met Glidden through classmates. The pair became best friends and when Keske graduated in 2004, he worked in a local race shop. However, in 2008 the shop closed, and he had to seek other employment.
Keske became a certified master tech, got a degree in business, moved away from the area and went to work at a manufacturing plant where he had been for the last 12 years. Glidden reached out and the two met for lunch when he told his friend of his expansion plans and wanted to bring him on board. Keske quit his job and the two have worked hard in the expansion and renovation process of the business.
The “276 (location) was abandoned and had become an eyesore,” Keske said. “We bought it, renovated it and rebranded and changed the philosophy of auto lube and repair. We wanted to give back,” he said. And thus as the sign above their door states — honest, local, experience — they have developed their business mission statement to reflect that as shared on their website.
The statement says their “mission is to promote integrity in the automotive service industry by utilizing honest business practices, providing top-quality care and taking time to connect with our customers. We aspire to cultivate a professional and inviting experience that generates life-long relationships with our clients and employees.”
The pair stressed that this is a family-owned business and they will “take care of others’ cars like they would their own family.”
Now having two buildings and going from a three-bay shop to a seven-bay shop, they can handle more repairs and more comprehensive services. They are also celebrating being able to offer new services with the bigger bays and alignment rack and tire equipment, as well as services on brakes, major repairs, steering and suspension, engine and transmission diagnosis and repairs, towing services, motorcycle service and repair and they serve as an N.C. inspection station.
“We can now offer full service,” said Jennie Lynn Keske, Kenny’s wife.
In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the business was notified that they had been awarded the town of Mooresville's Beautification Award in recognition of their extensive work on both the building and property.
When asked how they came to choose this business as the award recipient, committee member Kathy Rabideau said the building was “run down. It was really bad and they bought it and made it look really nice.”
Glidden and Keske not only bought the business but when it came time to make the repairs and renovations, they did all the work themselves along with some friends. From floors to walls and even to the decorating, it was a family and friends effort, they shared.
A beautiful, comfortable waiting room invites customers to sit and watch television, read or browse the various cabinets showcasing antique toy cars, race car memorabilia and more. A 1962 BMW motorcycle stood at the front entrance, alluding to the fact that the shop services motorcycles and they have a Master Tech for motorcycles on staff.
Glidden, who is originally from New Hampshire, and his wife, Stacey, who is from Charlotte, have a daughter, Hannah. Keske, who is from Ohio, and his wife, Jennie Lynn, originally from Massachusetts, have a son, Colton.
Also on staff at the shop are April Glidden, Joe Highfill, Josh Courtney, Keandre Souza, Jonathan Rodgers, David Pope and Scott Hudson.
