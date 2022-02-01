Addison to step down as Statesville Police chief in May

Police Chief David Addison announced Tuesday morning that he will retire from his position on May 31 after three years in Statesville.

"It has truly been an honor and a pleasure," Addison said during his regular appearance on The Billy Buck Morning Show. "My goal is to look for other ways to serve the county and the city."

Addison said there are "bigger things" he wants to do in the county and to do that, he needs to step down from his current position.

"We've made a lot of progress in the city. Our crime is down, and I work with some incredible people. The staff, the sworn and non-sworn personnel at the Statesville Police Department is incredible," Addison said. "I couldn't have asked for a better group to work with."

In his time with the Statesville Police Department, Addison dealt with the challenges of policing during a pandemic, a push from social justice and increased police accountability, and a high-profile set of shootings that killed one child and injured two others.