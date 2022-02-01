Addison to step down as Statesville Police chief in May

Police Chief David Addison announced Tuesday morning that he will retire from his position on May 31 after three years in Statesville.
"It has truly been an honor and a pleasure," Addison said during his regular appearance on The Billy Buck Morning Show. "My goal is to look for other ways to serve the county and the city."
Addison said there are "bigger things" he wants to do in the county and to do that, he needs to step down from his current position.
"We've made a lot of progress in the city. Our crime is down, and I work with some incredible people. The staff, the sworn and non-sworn personnel at the Statesville Police Department is incredible," Addison said. "I couldn't have asked for a better group to work with."
In his time with the Statesville Police Department, Addison dealt with the challenges of policing during a pandemic, a push from social justice and increased police accountability, and a high-profile set of shootings that killed one child and injured two others.
Property crime rates decreased since 2019 and violent crime went up, but at a lower rate than compared to similar-sized municipalities, according to Addison in his last formal update to the city council in October. He said in March the next crime report presented to city council will show crime is down.
He said he will take the rest of the year off after May, but is keeping his options open for what's next when asked on Tuesday. He said he isn't moving and "loves it here."
In the appearance on the morning show, he was joined by City Manager Ron Smith and Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis. Smith said Addison was his best hire since he took over as city manager.
"This was the guy we needed at the time, and he has done a lot and exactly what we needed," Smith said.
Addison began in April of 2019 after 22 years of serving with the Durham Police Department.
The police chief is originally from Pennsylvania and earned an associate’s degree in engineering from the Community College of Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix. In 2016, Addison earned a law degree from North Carolina Central University and was admitted to the N.C. bar that same year.
