Addison presents annual SPD crime report

Crime was up in Statesville last year, but it could have been worse, said Statesville Police Chief David Addison.

Addison presented the 2020 crime statistics to Statesville City Council Monday.

There was a 5% rise in violent crime in Statesville, but Addison was quick to point out that other similar jurisdictions saw 20% or 30% rises in comparison.

“As much as I would love for us to be below zero, I’ll take five at this point,” Addison said.

In his presentation to the council he pointed out the number of aggravated assaults and murders were up, but other crimes against persons, including rape and robbery saw decreases. He said all seven homicides from last year were solved.

In regards to crimes against property, burglary and motor vehicle theft were down while larceny and thefts from vehicles were up.

“We’ve had more guns stolen out of cars this year than you can shake a stick at,” Addison said. He said the department is looking at ways to deal with that issue.

The city did see a roughly 6% decrease in the number of calls for service as well. The city dealt with 1,163 felony cases in 2020, with 452 closed, 490 inactive, and 221 still under active investigation or ongoing.