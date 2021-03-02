Addison presents annual SPD crime report

Crime was up in Statesville last year, but it could have been worse, said Statesville Police Chief David Addison.
Addison presented the 2020 crime statistics to Statesville City Council Monday.
There was a 5% rise in violent crime in Statesville, but Addison was quick to point out that other similar jurisdictions saw 20% or 30% rises in comparison.
“As much as I would love for us to be below zero, I’ll take five at this point,” Addison said.
In his presentation to the council he pointed out the number of aggravated assaults and murders were up, but other crimes against persons, including rape and robbery saw decreases. He said all seven homicides from last year were solved.
In regards to crimes against property, burglary and motor vehicle theft were down while larceny and thefts from vehicles were up.
“We’ve had more guns stolen out of cars this year than you can shake a stick at,” Addison said. He said the department is looking at ways to deal with that issue.
The city did see a roughly 6% decrease in the number of calls for service as well. The city dealt with 1,163 felony cases in 2020, with 452 closed, 490 inactive, and 221 still under active investigation or ongoing.
Addison highlighted that the department introduced “intelligence-based policing,” which he said helped the department make decisions on how they deploy the resources. He also said the police department was beginning to use the website Nextdoor to communicate directly with citizens on certain issues in their communities.
“We do appreciate the great work of the department, in particular in this case, the transparency you provide with this comprehensive report,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said at the conclusion of Addison’s presentation.
Other city council matters
The city approved the electric department’s conversion of lighting in the downtown Streetscape area to LED lighting, which will cost roughly $125,000, according to the city.
The city also approved a “No Parking Anytime” ordinance on the west side of the 100 Block of North Green Street between Davie Avenue and East Broad Street.
The council also followed up on John Gorman and other residents of Davie Avenue’s request to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour. The North Carolina Department of Transportation also requested 20 mph speed zones on South Tradd Street from Davie Avenue to East Front and on East Front Street from South Tradd Street to South Center Street. Council approved the request.
