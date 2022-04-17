Addie James was a colorful Iredell artist and poet

Statesville’s Addie James (1943-2011) was a Black folk artist and poet. I never had the opportunity to meet her, but I admire the colorful variety of works she left behind.

Besides painting on stretched canvas, the self-taught James colorfully decorated such objects as fireplace covers, pieces of furniture, gourds, hand-made fans and trays. Basically, she drew or painted on just about any surface. “I draw on anything I can find,” she once said. She also used anything handy for paints, from fingernail polish to children’s finger paints.

For one of her works, titled “Cotton Pickin’ Time,” she took bits of cotton from the ends of Q-Tips and attached them to her painting.

Her friend Beth Ann Chiles wrote of her, “She was the perfect example of someone who overcame much and flourished, if not monetarily, in her life. Her relationships with people were real and she mentored many who crossed her path.”

In spite of personal tragedies, including the loss of her husband, Robert Lee James, on Oct. 5, 1993, and a grown son, Jerry Lee Gillion, on Oct. 5, 1994, exactly a year later. She maintained her belief in angels and felt she was inspired by them. She also said that she turned to art, visual and verbal, for solace.

Some of James’ artistic works remind one of her fellow American folk artist Anna Mary Robertson Moses (1860-1961), better remembered as “Grandma Moses.”

Addie Lee Mattox was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on Aug. 11, 1943. She was the great-granddaughter of a slave. She, her three sisters, two brothers and her parents, Willie and Inez Mattox, moved to Statesville while Addie was a child. Her father, a brick mason, could not find work at his trade and so took a job driving a trash truck for the City of Statesville. The family also farmed. James went to Morningside School and then to Unity School in Statesville.

James did not graduate, dropping out of school to have her first child, Angela Faye, in 1961. Four more children followed: Jerry, Ricky, Christopher and then Madaron. She married Robert James in 1969.

Slowly, James’ work gained a following in the art world. She particularly liked to speak and show her art to primary school students in and around Iredell County. She encouraged them to “be original,” which is good advice for all of us.

Speaking to primary school students in 2004, James told the assembled students something of her childhood and the power of having a dream.

“When I was a little girl,” she said, “we had to take time off from school each year to pick cotton. But I was never in that cotton patch. My mind was on a Hollywood stage. I wanted to be an actress. I might be in the field picking cotton, but in my mind, I was on the stage.”

Although short on professional training, her art is very long on color, innocence and appeal. James was discovered by the Merrill-Jennings Galleries of Davidson in 2000. The gallery put on a one-woman show for James in February of 2003, displaying some of the 285 works that Kate Merrill and her business partner, Susan Jennings, purchased from the artist.

James’ art frequently features two subjects: children and angels. Beginning about 2002, she got into the habit of “popping-in” to hospitals, rest homes and schools to share her angelic images with those she felt need a reminder that we all have angels. She wanted the recipients to remember that there are angels all around us, all the time.

James gave her painted angels away, including to people she didn’t know, and she once said that she had never met a person who did not want an angel. “Everybody needs an angel,” she said. She handed her angels to strangers she might meet on the street; she always asked them if they wanted one. Very few, it seems, ever turned her down.

The Merrill-Jennings Galleries in Davidson could have sold these same angels James gave away for between $200 and $500 each.

James has been the illustrator for several children’s books, including: “Remembering Miss Aggie,” by Mary Bohlen, 2014, and “Ten Little Angels,” by Ruth M. Pittard, 2006 This last is a simple counting book, in side-by-side Spanish and English.

James was 67 at the time of her passing. She was survived by two sons, a daughter, a brother, a sister, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She is buried in Statesville’s Belmont Cemetery. There ought to be at least one angel on her tombstone, don’t you think?

There is an exhibition of some of James’ art locally that you might want to view. The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, in what was the old Hickory High School Building in the SALT Block. The museum currently has on display 13 of Addie James’ works, mostly illustrations used in the book, “Remembering Miss Aggie,” in the Windows Gallery of the Museum through May 15. These works are part of the Museum’s permanent collection of folk art.

Museum hours are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 1-4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Telephone: 828-327-8576. Copies of “Remembering Miss Aggie” are available for purchase in the museum’s gift shop. Say hello to Miss Muriel at the gift shop for me. She assisted me in the museum and is a nice lady.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”