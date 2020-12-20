Add a lesson on money fundamentals in children's learning plan

• Can I afford it?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Is it worth it?

• Will I regret it?

This framework of questions gives kids the power to make better spending choices.

Lesson #4: Get in the habit of saving. Show how much easier it is to save when its done regularly, even in small amounts, and that savings can help meet larger goals. This can be demonstrated with simple visual addition problems on paper. Don’t forget to mention the other crucial role of savings for adults — as protection when work is interrupted or an unexpected expense occurs. Older students earn extra credit with a lesson on compound interest.

Lesson #5: Money deserves respect. Teach your kids to handle their money with care. That means not stuffing dollars into pockets or leaving change at the bottom of a backpack. Currency kept neatly folded in a wallet or change purse shows respect for the value it represents. The same applies to debit and credit cards, which are as good as money. They too should be guarded, especially to prevent them from being lost or stolen.

Follow your own advice and be a good example. Just as you are a resource for your children, your financial advisor can be a source of financial knowledge for you. Keep your own finances on track with regular financial reviews and you’ll be even better prepared to engage your kids in meaningful conversations about money.

Sheri Bistreich, CFP® is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. She specializes in financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 35 years. To contact her, you may call 704-872-8181. She is located at 642 Signal Hill Drive Ext Statesville, NC 28625.