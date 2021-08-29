Actions, not words, are ultimate litmus test

Children walking around and socializing with no mask, potentially freely transmitting Sars-cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID), is alarmingly similar to drunk driving. The children or their parents make the “personal choice” to not wear a mask. In turn, they are endangering the lives of other children and families by potentially expelling particles of Sars-cov-2 and transmitting COVID. This notion, contextualized with the fact that children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated, forewarns a public health catastrophe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,10,142 people lost their lives in 2019 due to drunk driving in the United States. That would make COVID-19 nearly 62x more deadly. To put things further in perspective, there have been 14,072 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina alone, which is nearly 1.4x the national number of deaths due to drunk driving.

Our mitigation efforts should reflect this stark variance in urgency, but it worryingly does not. Our goal as a community should be to foster a safe environment for everyone, and requiring masks for children who are unable to get a vaccine, ensures we are pursuing this goal. MGSD Case-Study: How mask-mandates reduce at-home student quarantine.