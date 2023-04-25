"It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news that there was a substantial fire in downtown this morning. There has been significant damage to several buildings including GG's, Merrill Lynch, and Theatre Statesville for certain. Broad Street and Center Street among others will be closed for several hours at least. The city has requested that people avoid this area while they are still working at the scene. Businesses will be able to get to their businesses after 8 a.m. this morning, except for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the fire.