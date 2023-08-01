Damage caused by a lightning strike at North Iredell Middle School is expected to be fully repaired on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the peak of the roof on the eighth-grade wing of the school was struck by lightning and caught on fire, the Iredell-Statesville Schools district said in a statement on Monday.

The insulation under the roof caught fire. The fire was contained to the foam backboard of the roof. The roof’s metal decking prevented the fire from entering the building, the district said.

The district said repairs to the roof will cost between $30,000 and $40,000. Students will return on Aug. 14 for the 2023-24 school year.

The district said firefighter Wesley Sloan lives next to the school. When he heard the lightning strike he responded. “We are so thankful for the school’s neighbor, Wesley Sloan,” the district said.

Union Grove Fire & Rescue was called to assist the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department and the Central Fire Department shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by Union Grove Fire & Rescue.

The North Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell County EMS also responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post by Harmony Volunteer Fire Department.