A Statesville man was killed Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash on Old Mountain Road near Marie Duke Road.

Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Casey said Walker was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Old Mountain Road. He said the Silverado crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Ford Explorer head-on. The Silverado then caught on fire.

The driver of the Explorer, Jawayne Torrence Jr., 49, of Mooresville, received minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, Casey said. A passenger was transported by Iredell EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Casey said.

The road was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.