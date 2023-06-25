A Statesville man died in a crash Saturday night that troopers said involved an impaired driver.

Chad Jeremy Hart, 48, of was transported from the scene of the crash by Iredell EMS workers to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He died Sunday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey, in a news release said, that around 9 p.m. Saturday, Hart was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was traveling west on Buffalo Shoals Road, Casey said.

A 2007 Infiniti G35, traveling east on Buffalo Shoals Road, attempted to turn left into a gas station and turned in front of the motorcycle, Casey said. The motorcycle and car collided. Hart was thrown from the motorcycle, Casey said,

The driver of the Infiniti, George Lee, 28, of Claremont, was not injured.

Lee was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Additional charges are pending.