Last week, 9-year-old Jameson Whitman’s mother collapsed while she was cooking. He called 911.

Jameson did everything right, said Jamie Barrier, the communication specialist at the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center. When asked, Jameson gave his address and the phone number he called from, two vital pieces of information during a 911 call, Barrier said.

Younger brother Greyson, 7, did an excellent job, as well, said Barrier. Greyson followed his older brother’s instructions without question and unlocked the front door for emergency responders.

Jameson and Greyson were recognized as heroes on Wednesday and arrived at the county communications center in a fire engine with their parents to receive hero certificates, gift bags and a tour of the building.

Kristie Harbison is the training officer who answered the call. Harbison said she has been in the profession for 16 years and has taken hundreds of 911 calls.

“I must say that this medical call will always be close to my heart,” Harbison said to the boys. “I know your parents are very proud of both of you, as much as I am. … You by far exceeded the expectations of when someone of your age calls 911, and you have definitely set the bar high for everyone that calls 911 from here on out.”

Barrier played the call for the room to hear. At the start, Jameson is audibly crying, but is able to tell the officer, “My mom just fell, and she was cooking, and she’s not waking up.”

Jameson proceeds to follow all of Harbison’s instructions, from giving his address and phone number, to watching his mother’s breathing as she lies unconscious on the floor.

The boys’ mother, 33-year-old Casey Whitman, said the call may have saved her life. She did not disclose her condition, but said that she has had medical complications since February. This incident undoubtedly ties in with her previous complications, she said.

Jameson was shy to speak, but said the situation was scary. He also said he was excited to tour the communications center.