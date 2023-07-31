A lightning strike sparked a fire at North Iredell Middle School on Saturday evening.

The fire was contained to the roof of the school, according to a Facebook post by Union Grove Fire & Rescue. In photos on the post, firefighters could be seen on the rooftop assessing the damage.

Union Grove Fire & Rescue was called to assist the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department and the Central Fire Department shortly after 8 p.m., according to the department’s post.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools district could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday morning.

The North Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell County EMS also responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post by Harmony Volunteer Fire Department.