A hydrogen tanker truck caught fire at a Troutman gas station late Friday night.

The fire occurred at the Pilot Travel Center located at 1006 Charlotte Highway in Troutman, according to a Facebook post made by Troutman Fire and Rescue shortly after 11 p.m.

The fire caused businesses in the area to be evacuated. U.S. Highway 21 was closed between both entrances of Flower House Loop while firefighter worked to extinguish the flames, according to the post.

Troutman Fire and Rescue, Shepherds Fire Department and Mooresville Fire Department responded to the scene, according to the post.