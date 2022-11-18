Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged.

The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous charges ranging from breaking and entering to larceny of firearms. His bond was sent at $1 million. All four will be charged with three counts of breaking and entering and four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Around 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2020 Ford Mustang that had been abandoned following a wreck on Interstate 40 east. In investigating the wreck, troopers found paperwork from Flow Toyota in the Mustang.

The Statesville Police Department was contacted and officers went to Flow Toyota. There they found an open door to the business and several key fobs on the lobby floor. A representative of Flow Toyota was called to the business and surveillance video was reviewed. Four people were seen entering the business, where they found key fobs and took four vehicles — a 2021 Dodge Charger, 2023 Toyota Corolla, 2023 Toyota Tacoma and the Mustang.

The SPD, in a news release, said the suspects came to the dealership in a white Cadillac SUV, that was later found to have been stolen from Winston-Salem.

Around 9 a.m., the SPD received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Best Western on Morland Drive. Officers found the Dodge Charger at the motel. Officers looked at the motel’s surveillance video and saw the four suspects arrive and leave the Charger.

Investigators went back to the Toyota dealership and were able to track the Corolla and Tacoma to locations in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department was contacted and they recovered the two vehicles from Flow Toyota as well as the Cadillac SUV.

The investigators learned of a break-in at a pawn shop in Yadkinville in which numerous firearms were stolen, the SPD said.

The video from the pawn shop determined those involved were the same ones from the Flow Toyota thefts.

Working with the WSPD investigators identified the four suspects, the SPD said.

On Wednesday, the WSPD executed search warrants at some of the suspects’ residences and found evidence, including firearms, tying them to the crimes, the SPD said. Later that day, the WSPD arrested three of the suspects at Hanes Mall, and at the time of the arrest, all were armed, the SPD reported. The fourth person was arrested later in a stolen vehicle, police said.

All four vehicles were recovered and were returned to Flow Toyota.

The Statesville Police Department expressed appreciation to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Yadkinville Police Department, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation.