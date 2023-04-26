An explosion was reported at a metal company on Salisbury Road in Statesville on Wednesday.

The explosion was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from the city of Statesville.

The Statesville Fire Department was dispatched to L. Gordon Iron & Metal Co. located at 1300 Salisbury Road. The explosion was in an outside machine that resulted in a fire, the release said.

One employee received medical treatment for smoke inhalation. The fire was considered controlled in 30 minutes, the release said.

The release did not provide any specifics about damage caused by the fire.