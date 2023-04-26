I walked downtown Tuesday evening, my second trip of the day to the section of West Broad Street damaged by a morning fire.

It was disheartening to look up through a building window and see sky where there was once roof.

I realized as I took in the damage, that Statesville was fortunate.

I recognize it does not feel that way in the aftermath of a devastating fire, but let me count the ways.

No one was injured.

Statesville was fortunate there were no lives lost with a fire of this size and heat. Buildings can be rebuilt or repaired but we are thankful no people were harmed.

We were fortunate that more buildings were not damaged.

The buildings in historic Downtown Statesville push up against each other. Flames can quickly make the jump from one building to the next. The alert action and quick response of our firefighters kept damage to a relative minimum. The loss was great but it could have been much worse.

Our downtown is vital and resilient.

The $7 million in improvements to downtown that were completed in 2015 made Statesville a much more inviting place. If you come to our revitalized downtown on a Friday night, you can see all the people out to enjoy what Statesville has to offer. It is a welcome and marked change from when I first moved back to my hometown in 1996 from Kannapolis.

A vital downtown is a downtown that will rebuild. We hope city leaders recognize the importance of the damaged buildings and do what is necessary to see these historic buildings are repaired and reopened.

Above all, we’re thankful that there was no loss of life and no serious injuries.